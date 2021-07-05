Citigroup Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO opened at $227.01 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.88 and a 1 year high of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

