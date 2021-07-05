Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,730 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.93. 619,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,582. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

