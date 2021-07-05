CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

NYSE CNX opened at $13.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after buying an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,542,000 after buying an additional 755,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after buying an additional 242,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 193,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

