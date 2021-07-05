Coatue Management LLC Acquires 23,062 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.10% of Coupa Software worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of COUP traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.04. 23,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,481. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

