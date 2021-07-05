Coatue Management LLC Has $486.55 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 502,493 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $486,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

NFLX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $533.98. 1,980,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,669. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

