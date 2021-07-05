Coatue Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 339,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

SSYS traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $23.32. 1,582,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

