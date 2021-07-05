Coatue Management LLC Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 406,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.68. 826,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,506. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.32 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

