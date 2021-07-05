Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 129,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 262,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,158. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.