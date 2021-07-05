Coin Artist (COIN) Trading 6% Lower This Week

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $623,872.92 and approximately $569.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00807515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.35 or 0.07940653 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.