Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,433 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.19% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $125,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 143,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

