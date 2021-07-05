Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 707,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,111. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.