Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Communications Systems were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Communications Systems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 811,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 96,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Communications Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Communications Systems by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 300,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Communications Systems stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,288. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

