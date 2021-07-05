Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CODYY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

