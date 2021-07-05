Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Acquired by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 231.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares during the period. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição accounts for 1.1% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 602,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 119,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 89,666 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the period.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,675. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3997 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

CBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

