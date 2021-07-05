Comparing Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) & Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Humana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 4.47 -$22.93 million N/A N/A Humana $77.16 billion 0.76 $3.37 billion $18.75 24.09

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Humana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Humana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alignment Healthcare and Humana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57 Humana 0 3 10 0 2.77

Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.25%. Humana has a consensus price target of $477.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Humana.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Humana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Humana 4.72% 19.08% 7.42%

Summary

Humana beats Alignment Healthcare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

About Humana

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health benefits; and administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups, as well as military services, such as TRICARE T2017 East Region contract. Further, it offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, predictive modeling and informatics services, and clinical care services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 17 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 5 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

