Comparing Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphatec and Sensus Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $144.86 million 10.13 -$78.99 million ($1.18) -12.76 Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.61 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -9.14

Sensus Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alphatec and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alphatec currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.56%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 44.86%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -51.10% -116.47% -31.45% Sensus Healthcare -39.79% -20.68% -15.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphatec beats Sensus Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Invictus Modular Fixation Systems designed to increase adaptability with the power of screw modularity; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; Arsenal spinal fixation system, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation platform to fix a range of degenerative to deformity pathologies and surgical procedures; Aspida Anterior Lumbar Plating System, a fixation system for anterior lumbar interbody fusion; AMP Anti-Migration Plate; solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate; OCT Spinal Fixation System; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and Insignia Anterior Cervical Plate System. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti, Transcend Lateral, and Battalion Posterior Interbody Implants; and biologics consisting of Cervical Structural Allograft Spacers, 3D ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, Alphagraft Demineralized and Cellular Bone Matrix, and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier. Further, it develops EOS imaging products. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary modulated robotic brachytherapy oncology therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

