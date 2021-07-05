Comparing Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) & Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Nutriband alerts:

This table compares Nutriband and Eargo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $940,000.00 74.38 -$2.93 million ($0.51) -21.57 Eargo $69.15 million 21.15 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -9.94

Nutriband has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -225.34% -48.29% -34.63% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nutriband and Eargo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eargo has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.06%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Nutriband.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eargo beats Nutriband on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices. Nutriband Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.