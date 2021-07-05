Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

CMPGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.