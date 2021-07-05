Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTG. TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,848. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Computer Task Group by 113.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 327,981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Computer Task Group by 400.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

