ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

