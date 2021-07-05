ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,018. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $9,120,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WISH opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

