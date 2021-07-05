Contrasting CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CVB Financial pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CVB Financial and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Banco Bradesco 0 0 2 0 3.00

CVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.40%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Risk and Volatility

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 42.25% 10.19% 1.43% Banco Bradesco 18.54% 15.57% 1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVB Financial and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $480.21 million 5.75 $177.16 million $1.30 15.62 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 2.51 $3.21 billion $0.37 13.51

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than CVB Financial. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. In addition, it provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 57 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing. The company offers leasing, investment and private banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, as well as real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds. It also provides auto, health, life, and accident and non-life insurance products. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

