Cormark Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target raised by Cormark to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.90.
Shares of CTS opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,823.33. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.09.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
