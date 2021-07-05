Cormark Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target raised by Cormark to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.90.

Shares of CTS opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,823.33. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

