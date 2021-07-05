Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,302 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PK. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $20.33 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

