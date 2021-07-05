Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 55.30% of Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of MLPO opened at $11.03 on Monday. Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $13.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.