Credit Suisse AG Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 171.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

