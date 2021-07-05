Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 759.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Atlas worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

