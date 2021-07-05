Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265,383 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Constellium were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Constellium by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Constellium by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after purchasing an additional 287,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Constellium by 52.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of CSTM opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.