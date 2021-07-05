Credit Suisse AG Purchases 32,846 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,846 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $814,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.68 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

