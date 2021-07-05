Critical Review: TotalEnergies (TTE) & Its Rivals

TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TotalEnergies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TotalEnergies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 0 0 0 N/A TotalEnergies Competitors 2070 10365 14835 479 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 3.70%. Given TotalEnergies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies -2.80% 4.96% 2.01% TotalEnergies Competitors -143.25% -42.96% -1.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. TotalEnergies pays out 162.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out -323.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies’ competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TotalEnergies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $140.69 billion -$7.24 billion 32.03 TotalEnergies Competitors $6.10 billion -$695.26 million -2.70

TotalEnergies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. TotalEnergies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TotalEnergies competitors beat TotalEnergies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. Its Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services. The company's Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. This segment also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. Its Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation and marine fuel, special fluids, compressed natural gas, LPG, and bitumen; and provides fuel payment solutions. It operates approximately 15,500 service stations. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 12,328 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. It has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

