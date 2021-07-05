Critical Survey: Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atotech and Flotek Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion 3.98 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.44 Flotek Industries $53.14 million 2.46 -$136.45 million N/A N/A

Flotek Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atotech and Flotek Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 0 4 6 0 2.60 Flotek Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atotech presently has a consensus price target of $23.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.33%. Flotek Industries has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Flotek Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flotek Industries is more favorable than Atotech.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech N/A N/A N/A Flotek Industries -177.57% -65.46% -41.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Atotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atotech beats Flotek Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals. This segment serves integrated oil and gas, oilfield services, independent oil and gas, international supply chain management, and national and state-owned oil companies. The Data Analytics segment designs, develops, produces, sells, and supports equipment and services that create and provide valuable real time information about the composition and properties for customers' oil, natural gas, and refined products. This segment sells Verax analyzers, deployed in the field across the oil and gas sector, to support contracts and software services via its cloud-based Viper software platform, as well as sells hardware-related solutions. It sells its products directly through its sales force and contractual agency arrangements. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

