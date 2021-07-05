Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,200 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 617,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,622.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CROMF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

