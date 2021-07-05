CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Hits $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $502,579.80 and approximately $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00135938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00167758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.46 or 1.00037294 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

