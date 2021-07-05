Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $46,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,864 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 722.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

