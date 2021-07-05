CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTMX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,750. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

