Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 106,515 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

