DAO Maker Hits Market Capitalization of $72.47 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $72.47 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00005791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00134885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00164868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.14 or 1.00079318 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,214,784 coins and its circulating supply is 36,654,804 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

