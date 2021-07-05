DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $542,512.64 and approximately $644.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,099.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.81 or 0.01500901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00422785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00088732 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

