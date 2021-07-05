DAOstack (GEN) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $265,336.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,671.06 or 0.99836107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00037301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007848 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

