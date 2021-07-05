David A. Beitel Sells 5,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Z opened at $117.32 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

