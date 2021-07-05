David Meniane Sells 100,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRTS opened at $19.09 on Monday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.10 million, a P/E ratio of -272.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.