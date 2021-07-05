Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,386.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 158,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,267.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Daxor in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Daxor stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. 9,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

