DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBVT. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT remained flat at $$5.69 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,399. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

