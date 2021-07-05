DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 92.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $651,156.61 and approximately $1,887.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00812860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.82 or 0.08012051 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

