Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DROOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 103,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

