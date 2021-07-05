Dent 24-Hour Volume Reaches $22.65 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $235.38 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00871074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.38 or 0.08144988 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.