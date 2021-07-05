Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.60 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

UniCredit stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.38. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

