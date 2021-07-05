Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.42 ($58.14).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI stock opened at €51.70 ($60.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €48.55. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.