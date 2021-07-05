dForce 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, dForce has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. dForce has a total market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

