DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $159.48

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.20 million and $75,085.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $159.48 or 0.00467681 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00134844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00164883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,999.22 or 0.99704511 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.